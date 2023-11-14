ShareTrip's Sadia wins 'CEO of the Year' C-Suite Award

ShareTrip's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sadia Haque has been named CEO of the year in the startup category as she has added another feather in her cap.She has been one of the winners of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023 for her 'incredible contribution to propelling the company towards success' in the country's travel sector.Ashraf Bin Taj, co-founder and Managing Director at International Distribution Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited, handed over the award to Ms Sadia during an event organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum at Radisson Blue Water Garden, Dhaka, on Saturday evening.Introduced by the Brand Forum in 2022, the C-Suite Awards recognise and celebrate the success of exceptional business leaders, especially C-Suite executives and directors of Bangladeshi businesses who prove exemplary integrity and excellence.Recipients of this award have been selected by a distinguished advisory board comprised of eminent business leaders, alongside a professional audit board, based on a vast criteria of 'Management Achievement, Business Performance, People Centricity, Innovation' and more."Over the years, ShareTrip has relentlessly worked to facilitate the country's digital revolution, especially within the tourism industry.Such recognition motivates us to work harder towards our goal to be a key contributor to the country's transformation towards a Smart nation," Ms Sadia Haque said in her statement.C-Suite professionals from Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Energypac, and British American Tobacco Bangladesh also received recognition.Ms Sadia Haque earlier won the Women of Inspiration Awards 2023 by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh, and also received the distinguished 'Women Leader of the Year' award at the Kotler Awards 2023.