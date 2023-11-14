Video
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023
CIS-BCCI business delegation off to Uzbekistan

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

A 6-member Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and  Industry (CIS-BCCI) business delegation headed by Mahbub Islam Runu, Adviser of the Chamber has left for Uzbekistan recently in order to explore trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, says a press release.

The other members of the delegation are Khan Md Iqbal, Member of CIS-BCCI, Mohammed N S Kabir, Member of CIS-BCCI, Alamgir Hossain Patwary, Member of CIS-BCCI, Barrister Wolora Afrin Rasna, Member of CIS-BCCI and Modh Wazed Ali, Chief Executive Officer, A & A Agro and Fisheries.

The team will have bilateral meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in Tashkent to have further bilateral business transactions at the private sector level.

CIS-BCCI delegation will also meet the Textile Minister there for engaging in joint business ventures to augment country's export/import with Uzbekistan especially in RMG and Textile accessories including Silk.

During the tour CIS-BCCI delegation, will also meet Governor of Kiziltepa District regarding joint endeavors in agro-processed industry.

It may be mentioned here that CIS-BCCI works for trade expansion between Bangladesh and CIS countries including Russia. The Chamber is trying to explore Russian and CIS market as a 3rd front of export destination after US and EU.




