CIS-BCCI business delegation off to Uzbekistan

A 6-member Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) business delegation headed by Mahbub Islam Runu, Adviser of the Chamber has left for Uzbekistan recently in order to explore trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, says a press release.The other members of the delegation are Khan Md Iqbal, Member of CIS-BCCI, Mohammed N S Kabir, Member of CIS-BCCI, Alamgir Hossain Patwary, Member of CIS-BCCI, Barrister Wolora Afrin Rasna, Member of CIS-BCCI and Modh Wazed Ali, Chief Executive Officer, A & A Agro and Fisheries.The team will have bilateral meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in Tashkent to have further bilateral business transactions at the private sector level.CIS-BCCI delegation will also meet the Textile Minister there for engaging in joint business ventures to augment country's export/import with Uzbekistan especially in RMG and Textile accessories including Silk.During the tour CIS-BCCI delegation, will also meet Governor of Kiziltepa District regarding joint endeavors in agro-processed industry.It may be mentioned here that CIS-BCCI works for trade expansion between Bangladesh and CIS countries including Russia. The Chamber is trying to explore Russian and CIS market as a 3rd front of export destination after US and EU.