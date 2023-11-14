Video
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor of the country at the advent of winter at an event at Prime Minister's Office on November 10.

Business Observer on Monday received more press releases with pictures from other banks which also donated the blankets at the event.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a souvenir of blanket from the EXIM Bank Chairman Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Director Mohammad Abdullah and Managing Director Mohammad Feroz Hossain.

EXIM Bank donated 2 lakh blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund aiming to distribute among the cold stricken people.
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a token of blanket from Dhaka Bank Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker. Dhaka Bank Ltd donated a prestigious amount of blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a specimen of blanket from Eastern Bank PLC( EBL) Chairman Md Showkat Ali Chowdhury.

Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar was also present on the occasion.

EBL donated blankets to PM's Relief and Welfare Fund to help underprivileged people in the upcoming winter season.
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a packet of blanket from NRBC Bank Chairman SM Parvez Tamal. NRBC Bank PLC donated a large amount blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund

More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a sample of blanket from Global Islami Bank Director Shahidul Alam and Independent Director Dr Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan.




