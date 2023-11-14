Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Steps taken to hold job fair for backward communities

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

Steps taken to hold job fair for backward communities

Steps taken to hold job fair for backward communities

About 11% of the total population of Bangladesh are backward communities, including the Dalits, ethnic minorities, hijras, transgenders and persons with disabilities.

These communities face constant discrimination due to their socio-economic status and physical disabilities in everything from quality education to getting a respectable profession.

The majority of this population expressed the view that dignified employment can help them become self-reliant and empower them economically after overcoming various obstacles.

To reduce discriminatory practices against backward communities and empower them through capacity building and ensuring their active participation in the development process of Bangladesh, the Nagorik Uddyog, BLAST, Bandhu Social Welfare Society and Wave Foundation with the support of the European Union and Christian Aid is implementing a project titled 'Empowerment of the backward population and active participation in the development process of Bangladesh'" from 2021.

Under the project, an initiative has recently been taken to organize a job fair in the Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions to create employment for the educated unemployed youth of backward communities.

To successfully organize the job fair with the active participation of the reputed private business and development institutions of Bangladesh, a meeting was held on November 11, 2023, at Hotel Bengal Blueberry in the capital, says a press release.

The event was attended by representatives of various non-governmental business organizations, development organizations and representatives of the backward communities of Bangladesh.

The present situation of employment of backward communities was highlighted in the meeting.

The representatives of the communities in the meeting highlighted the challenges to inclusion in employment
Representatives of private business organizations and development organizations presented their suggestions regarding the employment of backward communities and expressed their interest in participating in departmental job fairs to be held in Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BGMEA demands fair price from buyers
ShareTrip's Sadia wins 'CEO of the Year' C-Suite Award
CIS-BCCI business delegation off to Uzbekistan
'BD needs to lower RMG output cost thru enhancing efficiency'
More banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund
Steps taken to hold job fair for backward communities
bKash top officials get C-Suite Awards
Artificial intelligence to catalyze students' future-fitness'


Latest News
Italy, Netherlands, Wales aim to secure Euro 2024 qualification
War crimes: SC commutes life imprisonment of Shamsul Haque
Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen
Hamas has lost control in northern Gaza, claims Israeli military
Hayes eyes elusive Champions League before Chelsea departure
Brazilian president says Israel response 'as grave' as Hamas attack
Mendis pleads for ICC suspension to end
Road accidents claim 11 lives in five districts
Woman found hanging in Ctg
Nepal bans TikTok as it disrupts social harmony
Most Read News
Bus torched in Uttara, JCD leader caught red-handed by RAB
2nd day blockade: Six vehicles set on fire across country
Sisters found dead in Hazaribagh flat
Donald Lu sends letters to major parties for unconditional dialogue
Father, son killed in Munshiganj road crash
New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization
BNP, allies announce 5th phase of 48-hr non-stop blockade from Wednesday
Miscreants set fire to truck in Dinajpur
US wants dialogue with 3 major parties over next election
BNP wants to create unnatural situation to foil next election: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft