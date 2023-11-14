Steps taken to hold job fair for backward communities

About 11% of the total population of Bangladesh are backward communities, including the Dalits, ethnic minorities, hijras, transgenders and persons with disabilities.These communities face constant discrimination due to their socio-economic status and physical disabilities in everything from quality education to getting a respectable profession.The majority of this population expressed the view that dignified employment can help them become self-reliant and empower them economically after overcoming various obstacles.To reduce discriminatory practices against backward communities and empower them through capacity building and ensuring their active participation in the development process of Bangladesh, the Nagorik Uddyog, BLAST, Bandhu Social Welfare Society and Wave Foundation with the support of the European Union and Christian Aid is implementing a project titled 'Empowerment of the backward population and active participation in the development process of Bangladesh'" from 2021.Under the project, an initiative has recently been taken to organize a job fair in the Sylhet, Khulna and Rajshahi divisions to create employment for the educated unemployed youth of backward communities.To successfully organize the job fair with the active participation of the reputed private business and development institutions of Bangladesh, a meeting was held on November 11, 2023, at Hotel Bengal Blueberry in the capital, says a press release.The event was attended by representatives of various non-governmental business organizations, development organizations and representatives of the backward communities of Bangladesh.The present situation of employment of backward communities was highlighted in the meeting.The representatives of the communities in the meeting highlighted the challenges to inclusion in employmentRepresentatives of private business organizations and development organizations presented their suggestions regarding the employment of backward communities and expressed their interest in participating in departmental job fairs to be held in Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions.