Tuesday, 14 November, 2023, 10:52 AM
bKash top officials get C-Suite Awards

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash, is awarded the "Entrepreneur of the Year" at "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023" organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) to recognise and celebrate the achievements of exceptional Bangladeshi business leaders. Alongside bKash CEO, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahmmed is also honoured with the "Chief Commercial Officer of the Year" award.

The "Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023" ceremony was held at a city hotel recently to honour the executives who exemplifies integrity, insists upon excellence, earns the trust of others and built a competitive organization, says a press release.

The Bangladesh Brand Forum initiated the second edition of Bangladesh C-Suite Awards Presented by American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB), Powered by Summit Communications Limited, in association with BSRM and The Daily Star and in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i), Smart Bangladesh Network and Nammcon Consultancy Ltd., to recognise and celebrate the onus and accomplishments of Bangladeshi business leaders.

bKash is constantly working to bring financial inclusion to the doorsteps of customers by enhancing their capacity and freedom in financial transactions. An innovative and passionate leadership team is leading from the front to turn this vision into a reality.




