TMSS gives free fertilizers to 522 families in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Nov 13: Thengamara Mohila Sobuz Sangha (TMSS) has provided wheat seeds and chemical fertilizers to 522 poor families of Saghata upazila in the district free of cost to help cultivate crop during the current Robi season.The seeds and fertilizers were distributed during the last five days till Sunday under Extended Community Climate Change Project in cooperation with Palli Karma Sayahak Foundation (PKSF) and government.Project coordinator of the organization Shafiul Alam Mondal along with other staff of TMSS handed over the agri inputs in presence of the public representatives and local elite.Each family received the seed and fertilizers to cultivate on one bigha of land this season in a bid to earn economic profit and achieve sustainable food security of the country. �BSS