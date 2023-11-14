Video
IDCOL hands over portable X-ray machine to Kumudini Hospital

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Business Desk

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality, Alamgir Morshed, the executive director ANDCEO of Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), handed over a portable X-ray machine for Kumudini Hospital to Rajiv Prasad Shaha, the chairman and managing director of Kumudini Welfare Trust of Bengal (BD) Ltd.

The symbolic ceremony was held at the Kumudini's head office premises recently, says a press release.
 
Speaking at the event, Shaha conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to IDCOL for their unwavering support and commitment to uplifting the healthcare sector in the country.

He expressed optimism for further collaboration and support in the future, emphasizing the profound impact such initiatives have on the well-being of the local population.

Morshed, in turn, extended his appreciation to Shaha for his dedication to continuing the legacy of Kumudini. He emphasized IDCOL's ongoing commitment to fostering partnerships that prioritize the advancement of healthcare facilities, ultimately aiming to ensure that the community has access to essential medical services.

IDCOL remains committed to supporting the healthcare sector in the country and works to build a smart tomorrow.




