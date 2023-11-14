Govt to give Tk 108cr incentive to boost Boro output: Ministry

The government has decided to provide Tk 107.62 crore as incentive to boost the production of hybrid (Ufsi) variety of Boro paddy across the country.The disbursement of incentives will start soon at the field level, said a handout of Agriculture Ministry.A total of 15 lakh small and marginal farmers will get 5 kg of hybrid Boro seeds, 10 Kgs of DAP and MoP fertilizers required for cultivation in one bigha of land under the programme.Earlier, the government, in first phase of boro cultivation, provided Tk 90 crore as incentive to boost the production of Boro paddy.With this, the government provided Tk 198 crore as incentives to 29.5 lakh farmers in two phases. �UNB