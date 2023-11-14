Video
realme offers attractive offers at Daraz 11.11 campaign

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Desk

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme has brought incredible offers for its fans at Daraz 11.11 campaign. The brand is offering up to 17 percent discounts on selected devices.

The campaign will continue until November 22, 2023.For those who have been eyeing a realme device, this is the perfect opportunity to grab one at an unbeatable price, SAYS A PRESS RELEASE.

The brand is providing discounts on recently launched devices like realme C51 (4GB/64GB) which will be available at BDT 12,899 (retail price: BDT 13,999), realme C55 (6GB/128GB) at BDT 18,449 (retail price: BDT 20,999), realme C55 (8GB/256GB) at BDT 21,899 (retail price: BDT 23,999), and realme C53 (6GB/128GB) at BDT 15,598 (retail price: BDT 16,999).

Apart from these, the brand will also offer up to 17 percent discount on realme C30 (2GB/32GB) which will be available for BDT 9,095 (retail price: BDT 10,999), realme C33 (4GB/128GB) for BDT 15,199 (retail price: 16,499), realme C30s (3GB/64GB) for BDT 11,495 (retail price: 12,499), and realme 9 Pro+ (8GB/128GB) for BDT 33,781 only (retail price: BDT 36,999).
 
realme has been continuously trying to cater to the young and tech-savvy generation. The brand is committed to excellence, and to appeal to those who value both form and functions, they have adopted a new 'simply better strategy'.

In addition to this, they have brought in outstanding discounts for the young users. Now go and explore unbelievable offers with realme deals.




