Shimanto Bank inks deal with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

Shimanto Bank signed an MoU with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre recently. Under this MoU, Shimanto Bank Visa Gold and Visa Platinum Credit Card holders will enjoy Buy One Get One (BOGO) on buffet menu and discount on certain services at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, says a press release.Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO, Shimanto Bank and Ms. Norizan BintiYaacob, General Manager, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.Senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.