Google connects Bangladeshis on dengue updates

In response to this year's unprecedented surge in dengue fever cases, Google worked with the Government of Bangladesh, the US Embassy in Dhaka, UNICEF, and other organisations to connect people to authoritative information on preventing, identifying, and seeking help for dengue fever.Through these collaborations, Google launched various helpful features on Search and YouTube to connect people with trusted information quickly when they need it the most: Search:When people in Bangladesh visit Google.com, they are shown, depending on language preferences, a link in Bangla or in English directing them to a helpful DGHS-approved UNICEF public service announcement.Google also launched SOS alerts on Search to direct users interested in dengue-related queries in Bangla or in English to authoritative information on dengue and to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Health Call Centre (16263), informs Impact PR in a handout on Monday.This was done in conjunction with two microsites for Search terms related to dengue, in Bangla and in English, which show search trends on dengue-related queries.Bangladeshis can also find information on dengue-related search trends at: goo.gle/BD-EN-dengue (English) and goo.gle/BD-BN-dengue (Bangla)