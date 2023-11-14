Govt starts selling essentials at cut prices in capital from today

The government will sell essential items like potatoes, onions, lentils and soybean oil at subsidized prices in the capital through TCB running trucks from today.Low-income group in the capital who do not have the TCB family cards would be able to buy these commodities.These commodities will be sold Tuesday through some 30 spots every day in capital's two city corporation areas in which some 9,000 families are expected to benefit.Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce revealed this at a press conference at Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday.He said some 25 to 30 trucks, carrying lentil, soybean oil, potatoes and onions, would sell these commodities in the capital through TCB trucks.Each person can buy a maximum 2 kg of lentil, 2 liters of soybean oil, 2 kg of potatoes and 2 kg of onions. About 300 people can avail of such essential items from each truck.These commodities will be sold among people who do not have TCB family cards. As a result, around 9,000 new families will be added to this facility.Ghosh said from open trucks, lentil will be sold at Taka 60 per kg, sugar at Taka 70 per kg, potatoes at Taka 30 per kg and onions at Taka 50 per kg while soybean oil at Taka 100 per liter.He said for the time being, sugar will not be sold for a few days. It will also be included in this program when this essential item is imported.The Senior Commerce Secretary said anyone outside the purview of TCB's one crore family card holders can buy these commodities. "If we can increase the collection of these commodities, then the scope will be increase."He said for the time being, this sale operation would continue in all working days except Friday and Saturday. Later, the sales would continue throughout the week.He said such commodities would be sold in different places every day so that people in all areas of the capital get the essentials at affordable prices.Ghosh claimed prices of commodities have increased in the market due to the global situation and the increase in the exchange rate of US dollars.Mentioning that the government has taken all necessary measures to keep the market stable, Tapan said that around 10,095 tonnes of potatoes have so far been imported against permission for importing 2 lakh tones.On the other hand, he said permission for importing some 25 crore pieces of egg have so far been given and some 62,000 eggs have so far been imported.Tapan said, "Our aim is not to import eggs, rather to reduce the price of eggs. If the price falls, then there will be no problem even if the import becomes less. But, until the market becomes stable, potatoes and eggs will continue to be imported."He said potatoes to be sold at Taka 27 per kg from cold storages. TCB card holders would not be given potatoes right now, he said adding the concerned deputy commissioners would ensure the sale of potatoes at government fixed price of Taka 36 per kg from Tuesday.