Stocks down further as blockade extended for another 48 hours

Stocks declined further amid thin trade on Monday as the anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party have extended the ongoing blockade from Wednesday with a respite on Tuesday (today).On Monday, the indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for another session.At the close of the trading DSEX, the main index of DES fell by 11 points to 6,245. DSES Shariah also fell by 3 points to 1,356 and DSE-30 index, which consists of 30 well-chosen companies, decreased by 4 points to 2,118.On the DSE, the transactions fell to Tk 409.97 crore from Tk 419.4 crore transaction on Sunday.Top 10 companies on transaction basis (in rupees) are:- Khan Brothers PP, Gemini Sea Food, ADN Telecom, BD Thai Food, Pacific Denims, Apex Footwear, Khulna Printing, Emerald Oil, Fu-Wang Food and Square Pharma.Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- Dhaka Dyeing, Karnaphuli Insurance, Crown Cement, Pacific Denims, Monospool Paper, Crystal Insurance, Global Insurance, Apex Food, SK Trims and Meghna Cement.The top 10 companies in price reduction are:- Olympic Accessories, Western Marine Shipyard, Central Pharma, Khulna Printing, National Feed Mill, Yakin Polymer, Beach Hatchery, Gemini Sea Food, Oimax Elect.At the CSE its lead index CASPI decreased by 29 points. 24 of the 159 firms that participated in the market rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 63 decreased and the price of 72 remained unchanged. Tk 5.88 crore traded on the day while the transaction was Tk 7.16 crore on Sunday.