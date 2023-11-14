Video
FAO distributes equipment to small dairy farmers in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) distributed dairy equipment to the small dairy farmers groups inside Dhaka North City Corporation on Saturday.

This initiative aims to improve their dairy processing capacity and ensure consumers in low-income urban areas to have access to safe and nutritious dairy products, a FAO press release said on Monday.

The distribution is part of the joint the project called "Food security for households most affected by the COVID-19 crisis in at-risk low-income urban areas".

It is implemented by FAO, WFP, UNICEF and UNFPA, in collaboration with the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh; with financial support from the Embassy of the Sweden during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project aims to support the peri-urban smallholder farmers to ensure food security and nutrition.

As part of the project FAO is distributing dairy equipment like milking machines, milk cooling machine, sealer machine, generator, cream separator, weighing scales, lactometers, grass choppers, plastic milk cans and plastic crates to 10 farmer groups for 189 dairy farmers to use.




