Per capita foreign debt surges to Tk 64,380, doubles in 6 yrs: BB

Per capita foreign debt increased to $580 (about Tk 64,380 considering $1= Tk 111) in June 2023 compared with $283 in June 2017, which is about twice as much between this period, according to Bangladesh Bank data.Per capita foreign loan represents the share of the country's foreign debt burden that each individual carries. Economists said the surge in per capita external debts constrained public services and restricted opportunities and resources for citizens.According to central bank data, Bangladesh's external debts, including public sector debts and private sector debts, reached $99 billion (about Tk 11 lakh crore) at the end of June 2023, surging from $45.23 billion in June 2017 and $23.5 billion in June 2009.Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, however, on October 31 said currently the per capita debt of Bangladesh was about $365. The amount of foreign debts until June 2023 was $62,312.71 million, the minister said in parliament.According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the total external debts were $98,935.47 million at the end of June 2023.The amount the public sector took was $76.67 billion ($64.57 billion was borrowed directly by the government and the rest by various government institutions) in foreign credit and short-term foreign loans in the private sector were $22.25 billion.Economists said per capita loan showed the average debt burden on individuals, including both public and private sector debts, offering a comprehensive view of the country's overall indebtedness.Both the public and private sector debts are crucial for evaluating the country's economic health and understanding the potential impact on its citizens, they said.The substantial foreign debt became a paramount concern, given the continued depletion of the country's foreign exchange reserves and the ongoing devaluation of local currency taka, they said.Loan repayment pressures have aggravated the crisis, they said adding that the crisis was worsening with continued depreciation of the local currency.The high amount of foreign loans means the government needs to allocate a significant portion of its budget to repay the principal and service the interest on the loans.This means less money is available for essential public services like healthcare, education and social safety net, they said.The country's foreign debt surged by 51 per cent from $65.27 billion in June 2020 to $98.93 billion in June 2023, a $33.6 billion increase in three years, according to the BB data.In July 2021, the exchange rate per dollar in the country was Tk 84.80, which increased to Tk 111 after the central bank allowed a floating rate.Selim Raihan, executive director of South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), said the government must give efforts to ensure proper utilisation of its loans.He said the government development projects should yield profits so that debts could be easily addressed through regular payments.