Monday, 13 November, 2023, 6:00 PM
Constable Murder

2 Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal leaders held

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent


The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two people in connection with the murder of a policeman during the BNP rally at Naya Paltan in the city on October 28.

Chapainawabganj District Chhatra Dal President Md Yusuf Ali was arrested from the Chapainawabganj Sadar area by RAB-5, while RAB-7 arrested Feni District Jubo Dal President Zakir Hossain Jashim from the Feni Sadar area, the law enforcers said in two separate statements on Sunday.
Both were named in the case over the murder of Constable Amirul Parvez of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, who was beaten to death at Naya Paltan amid clashes between the police and the BNP. A RAB 7 statement on Sunday said the leader was arrested from Muhammad Ali Bazar area of Feni early in the morning.

RAB-7 Feni Company Commander Squadron Leader Mohammad Sadequl Islam said a total of 13 cases against the Juba Dal leader Zakir in Feni and Khagrachhari districts on charges of sabotage and attempted  murder.




