Despite record harvest food insecurity hit 1.19cr people in BD in May-Sept: FAO

About 1.19 crore people in Bangladesh facing high levels of acute food insecurity from May to September this year despite record cereal harvests in 2022 and 2023, said Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in a report on Friday.This is up 34 percent from 89 lakh in March-April, according to Global Information and Early Warning System on Food and Agriculture Country Brief of the UN agency.Acute food insecurity is a situation when a person's inability to consume adequate food puts their lives or livelihoods in immediate danger.The higher food insecurity came although cereal production in the country stood high at a four-year average of 6.09 crore tonnes in 2022 and 2023.Bangladesh bagged 6.34 crore tonnes of cereal, including the staple rice, last year. And it is forecast to produce 6.42 crore tonnes of grains in 2023, registering a 1.2 percent increase over the previous year, due to higher production of rice and maize.Forecast say paddy production will rise to 5.85 crore tonnes, a record harvest in 2023. The amount of production would be 1.2 percent higher year-on-year.The FAO report said higher yields have improved food availability but "concerns about access to food remain" that is at affordable price due to persistent high food inflation diminishing purchasing power of vulnerable households growing.Food inflation has gradually strengthened since August 2022. It eased in September before surging to 12.56 percent in October, the highest since 2012-13, data from Bangladesh Bank and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed.In June, the average retail price of coarse rice, the benchmark, stood at Tk 50 a kg in Dhaka, the highest on record. The price dropped marginally in July, FAO figures shows.Food prices, however, went up in last one month.On Saturday consumers in Dhaka had to pay an average Tk 50 to purchase one kg of coarse grain. The price was 2 percent higher than a month ago, according to TCB"The high food inflation rate is attributed to high costs of production and transport that makes domestically grown cereals expensive," the FAO report said."Reduced cereal imports, especially of wheat, a key staple in the country, coupled with the significant depreciation of the local currency resulted in strong price increases, contributing to the inflationary pressure."Between January 2022 and September 2023, the taka has lost its value by about 30 percent against US dollar.The UN agency said Bangladesh's cereal imports consist mostly of wheat and the country relies on import to meet more than 80 percent of its demand. It also imports some rice and maize.In 2022-23 marketing year ending in June, Bangladesh's total cereal imports were below 80 lakh tonnes, lower than the four-year average of 86 lakh tonnes.