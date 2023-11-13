Jamaat registration cancellation appeal hearing Nov 19

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday fixed November 19 for hearing on the appeal against the High Court ruling that scrapped Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's registration as a political party.The five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan fixed the date for the hearing.The Appellate Division will also hold hearing on two separate petitions that day, including a contempt of court petition against Jamaat.The other petition was filed seeking the apex court's injunction order restraining Jamaat from carrying out any political activities, including meetings, public rallies and processions using its name or banner.During yesterday's proceedings, advocate Md Ziaur Rahman, counsel for Jamaat, filed a time petition seeking eight weeks due to certain personal problems of senior lawyer AZ Mohammad Ali, who has been appointed for Jamaat's leave to appeal hearing.Later, the apex court fixed November 19 for holding hearing on the appeal.Senior lawyers Tania Amir and Ahsanul Karim are appearing for the appeal against Jamaat.Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, Secretary General of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation, and two others filed a writ and it was produced before the Appellate Division chamber judge court for the hearing on June 26. The chamber judge court, however, sent the matter to Appellate Division full bench for further hearing.The High Court on August 1, 2013, declared the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party, illegal. Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court on August 5, 2013, scrapped a petition of Jamaat, pleading to stay the High Court judgment.On June 26, Chandpuri and two others filed the contempt of court petition with the SC against five Jamaat leaders, including its Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, for holding public meetings as a political party despite its appeal awaiting at the apex court for disposal.In this petition, they also brought contempt of court charges against some senior government officials for allowing Jamaat to hold the programmes in Dhaka.