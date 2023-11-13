BNP leaders fuelling RMG workers unrest despite hike in wages: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday claimed that the leaders of opposition BNP have been fuelling the ongoing movement of the readymade garment (RMG) workers despite announcement of a wage board consulting with the stakeholders.A BNP leader from Kushtia is fuelling and uniting the agitating garment workers in Konabari for strengthening the movement.While speaking to the media at his Secretariat office on Sunday, he made the remark claiming that the law enforcement agencies have got some video footage where most of the BNP activists were seen agitating in the name of RMG workers.Regarding continuation of RMG workers protest in Mirpur, Kamal said, "The Prime Minister has increased wages of garment workers by 56 per cent. It is enough. The minimum wage has been increased from Tk 8,000 to Tk 12,500.We are informed that many of the agitators are still in doubts about their wages, especially those working in the second, third, and fourth grade.Owners will surely solve the problems as they will do their business. Road blockade, setting fire and vandalism are not a solution.""The most significant thing is what we are getting through the video footage. Most of the agitators are BNP workers. We saw a BNP leader from Kushtia coming to Konabari and encouraging the workers, and uniting them.The cameras which were installed at various places have captured those from different places. It's seen that all of them are BNP activists," he said and added, "They are gathering the poor workers.Perhaps they want to make an arrangement to see if they can succeed in this place by failing in every cases of political movement to oust the government from power."He said, "If the workers have any objections regarding wages, they could sit with the owners and resolve them. If they do not do so, they should think that they are harming themselves as well as the country."Replying to a question about the treatment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Kamal said, "She has been receiving treatment from the best hospitals of the country and experts from abroad are treating her. I don't think that there is any shortage of treatment for her."Urging the opposition to join the upcoming polls, the Home Minister said, "The Election Commission is likely to announce polls schedule on time.Everyone will take part in it - that is the expectation of the people. We still say that they will come to the elections.There is no chance to change the government without elections. So they have to come to the election, if they want to change the government.""We are taking legal action against those who are involved with setting fire and vandalism. The people have also become aware about. People are also supporting the law enforcement agencies to catch them.It's seen in many places that people are helping to catch those who are running with petrol bottles to supply the terrorists. When people turn around, they will be automatically stopped," Kamal warned.In response to a query whether BNP will join the election keeping its senior leaders in jail, the Minister said, "Whether they will come to the election or not, it is their prerogative. Our point is that we didn't arrest any BNP leaders and activists before the October 28 rally.They were sitting on the stage when atrocities and brutality were going on there. They could have expressed regret to the nation that some unruly workers did this beyond our control. We didn't want that.""Instead of expressing regret, they called for a continuous hartal and blockade. A bus helper, who was sleeping and guarding, was burnt along with the bus.What does that prove? Can the big leaders of BNP avoid the responsibility? They could have said - don't set fire to the bus, don't kill this man. I hope the good sense of BNP leaders will prevail and they will refrain from this," he added.Regarding the UN Human Rights Commissioner's statement, he said, "The commissioner spoke to the government on two issues, one is the arrest of BNP leaders for political vengeance, and the other is the treatment of Khaleda Zia. 'First of all, Khaleda Zia is the chairperson of the party that is carrying out political vengeance. See what happened on October 28.One police officer was killed and 101 policemen were injured. You, the journalists, were also not spared. The sleeping bus driver was killed by setting fire to the bus."He said, "I think there is something wrong with their information given to the UNHRR Commission. They asked the government for the wrong information. I think security forces are doing the right thing.""We have seen the video footage of those who entered the Chief Justice's house, threw stones at the Judges' Compound, those who entered the IDEB building and destroyed property, entered the hospital, beaten the nurses and our women leaders. We haven't arrested anyone without any proof," he claimed.