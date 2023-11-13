AL govt cannot be toppled through clandestine attacks: PM

NARSINGDI, Nov 12: Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said it would not be possible to dislodge the Awami League government by carrying out clandestine attacks."They (BNP-Jamaat) are out to thwart the government. How will they topple the government? Through clandestine attacks? It will not possible to topple the government by launching clandestine attacks," she said.She said these while addressing a grand rally as the chief guest at the Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium here marking inauguration of the newly constructed Ghorashal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory (GPUFF) in Narsingdi, the largest of its kind in the Southeast Asia, at a cost of Taka 15,500 crore.The premier also called upon the countrymen to vote for the 'Boat' in the forthcoming national election for continuation of the development.Prior to addressing the rally, the Prime Minister inaugurated 10 development projects, including several academic buildings of educational institutions."BNP is a terrorist party while the Jamaat is a war criminal party and the people of the country will not listen to them. They have some people of their own who are working at their advice, " she said.The premier said the BNP-Jamaat men are again out to carry out arson violence likewise in 2013-14 in the name of movement to oust the government. But no movement can be waged without the involvement of the people, she added.They have killed and attacked the people by carrying out arson terrorism, she said, adding that they even attacked a pregnant women like the Israelis.They are destroying public and private properties through arson violence by enforcing blockade and hartal."They (BNP-Jamaat men who are out to torch properties) are the rowdy sons of Israel," she said.She asked the countrymen to remain cautious so that arsonists and killers cannot play ducks and drakes with the people.The premier said their leader has been jailed for embezzling the money of orphans while another leader went London by giving bond of not doing politics.Tarique was involved in money laundering, arms smuggling, corruption and killing of Awami League leaders and activists in 2004 grenade attacks, she said.FBI officials have given witnesses against Khaleda and Tarique in corruption cases, she said. So, they want to foil the next general election, she added.The Prime Minister reiterated her call to cast vote for her party's electoral symbol Boat as it had brought country's independence and made the huge development of the country."Raise your hands to show your commitment that you will vote for the Boat in the next election," she said.The Prime Minister asked the leaders and activists of the Awami League to work in unison for win of the party nominated candidates in the next election.Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, AL presidium members Dr. Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, among other, also spoke at the public meeting.Narsingdi district AL President GM Taleb Hossain presided over the meeting while its general secretary Peerjada Kazi Mohammad Ali moderated it.The premier slammed BNP for enforcing blockade and strike programmes, and burning people through arson violence at a time when the students are sitting for examinations in this month of November ahead of the next general election."They have no courage to come public," she said, adding that they rather set buses and even ambulances on fire and burn the people, coming out from any lane.She said they (BNP men) beat journalists and police and killed police in the broad daylight through beating. "They've utterly been violating human rights," she said.The AL president, Sheikh Hasina, urged the people to catch and throw the arsonists in the fire. "If anyone goes to carry out arson violence and set a bus on fire, catch them and throw them in the same fire. If so, they would get a lesson otherwise not," she said.Coming down heavily on BNP leader Tarique Rahman, Sheikh Hasina said he was engaged in many offences including the August 21 grenade attack, arms smuggling and money laundering."He (Tarique) is in London fleeing (the country) and he orders to carry out arson violence, staying there. Come back to Bangladesh, if you have courage. We'll see you for a while," she said. �BSS