Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM opens SE Asia's largest urea fertiliser factory in Narsingdi

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

PM opens SE Asia's largest urea fertiliser factory in Narsingdi

PM opens SE Asia's largest urea fertiliser factory in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Nov 12: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened newly built Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory (GPUFF), the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, which will reduce the country's dependence on fertiliser imports and create jobs.

The annual production capacity of the environment friendly and modern fertiliser factory in Narsingdi is some 1 million metric tons, capable of producing 2,800 metric tons of urea daily.

the local demand for urea fertilizer is some 26 lakh metric tons annually. If this newly built plant goes in full swing production, some 20 lakh metric tons of urea will be produced yearly in the country.

So, the factory will play a leading role in meeting the growing demand of urea fertiliser, ensuring supply of fertilizers to farmers at affordable prices, saving foreign currency by reducing imports and creating employment opportunities.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has implemented the 'Ghorashal Polash Urea Fertilizer Project' on 110 acres of land at a cost of around Tk 15,500 crore. The construction work for the project began on March 10, 2020.

Out of the total project cost, TK 4,580.21 crore came from the government exchequer while Tk 10,920 crore from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFG Limited (MUFG) and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) as commercial loan.

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2014, the industries ministry took an initiative to set up a new granular urea fertiliser factory at the place of the existing two fertiliser factories - Urea Fertiliser Factory Limited (UFFL) and Polash Urea Fertilizer Factory Limited (PUFFL) at Ghorashal under Palash upazila in Narsingdi district.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited (MHI) and China National Chemical Engineering No 7 Construction Co Ltd (CC-7) jointly constructed the factory, which will have an annual production capacity of 9.24 lakh metric tons.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Erdogan calls for pressure on US to stop Israel's offensive
2 Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal leaders held
Despite record harvest food insecurity hit 1.19cr people in BD in May-Sept: FAO
Jamaat registration cancellation appeal hearing Nov 19
BNP brings out small procession led by Rizvi as blockade resumes
BNP leaders fuelling RMG workers unrest despite hike in wages: Kamal
AL govt cannot be toppled through clandestine attacks: PM
PM opens SE Asia's largest urea fertiliser factory in Narsingdi


Latest News
Ex-UK leader David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft