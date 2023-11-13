Matarbari area designated for clean power production in BD

The Power Division in Bangladesh has designated the entire Matarbari area for "clean power" production, aiming to adopt environmentally friendly technology and practices.The initial plan in 2017 was to establish a 6,000 MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power station and a 3,000 MW LNG-based combined cycle power plant in the Matarbari power hub.The project was envisioned to cover approximately 5,000 acres of land.However, in the pursuit of cleaner energy, the Power Division has scrapped those projects, canceling ten coal-based power plant projects to shift a $10 billion investment toward cleaner energy.State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said, "The cancellation of the coal projects and highlighted the commitment to climate issues.The revised plan includes the installation of a 1,200 MW Matarbari coal power plant, and another 1,200 MW LNG-fired plant in the Matarbari region, emphasizing the adoption of clean energy projects."Future plans for the Moheshkhali-Matarbari region include two power plants, five LNG and LPG terminals, oil storage and refinery, and a 220-kilometer pipeline for fuel oil offloading from the sea.The Maheshkhali Island is set to become the country's energy hub, with plans for a major LNG-based power plant and two LNG terminals.Despite considering renewable energy, Bangladesh is also contemplating the construction of more thermal power plants post-2030, with a focus on cleaner fuels like hydrogen or ammonia.Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain highlighted the need for coordinated and collective action for a successful transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.State Minister Nasrul Hamid emphasized that the power sector in Bangladesh requires around $75 billion in investment over the next 15 years to ensure a consistent and affordable energy supply during this transition.He also urged the importance of coordinated international efforts for the transition to clean energy.