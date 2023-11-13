Video
UN to examine BD's HR record today

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group will examine the Bangladesh's human rights record today (Monday) for the fourth time. Law Minister Anisul Huq will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the review meeting to be held in Geneva.

The documents on which the reviews are based are 1. national report - information provided by the State under review 2. information contained in the reports of independent human rights experts and groups, known as the Special Procedures, human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities, 3. information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organisations, and civil society groups, according to UN Human Rights Council.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has submitted its national reort before the commission.

"Bangladesh said it would continue to strengthen its institutions and measures to promote and protect human rights," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry said.

As a nation built on the sacrifices of martyrs and the struggle of freedom fighters to achieve the rights of its people, Bangladesh said, it continues to maintain its unwavering commitment to human rights obligations.

The UPR working group comprises the 47 Member States of the Human Rights Council. However, each of the 193 UN Member States can participate in a country review.

Bangladesh's first, second and third UPR reviews took place in February 2009, April 2013, and May 2018, respectively
The UPR is a peer review of the human rights records of all 193 UN Member States. Since its first meeting was held in April 2008, all 193 UN Member States have been reviewed thrice.

During the fourth UPR cycle, questions related to steps taken by the government to ensure a free and fair national election, freedom of assembly and of expression, and the vital role of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society are likely to come during the review, official apprehended.

In pursuance of its commitment to the UPR process, Bangladesh will continue to update policies and legislations to implement its international human rights obligations, according to a submitted national report.

It will make efforts to enforce different Acts aiming at the promotion and protection of human rights to make the violators of human rights accountable.

Bangladesh will further strengthen national institutions that promote human rights, rule of law, democracy and good governance and involve NGOs, CSOs and other stakeholders in human rights promotion at all levels.

It will promote a "culture of peace" support collective measures against racism, sexism, and xenophobia, and protect the victims against such crimes.

Bangladesh will pursue its pro-people development agenda with a focus on women, children, minorities, persons with disabilities, vulnerable sections of society, climate change and sustainability and will engage with the UN, its treaty bodies and other human rights mechanisms of the UN as well as international partners for the improvement of human rights in Bangladesh as well as promotion of human rights worldwide.

Bangladesh thinks stronger cooperation and support from the external partners including developed countries, countries from the Global South, UN agencies and entities, international financial institutions and other international organizations can play a complementary role in Bangladesh's continued efforts to promote and protect the human rights of its citizens.

The following group meeting, Law Minister will brief  media about the meeting and Bangladesh's UPR virtually. Foreign Military has arranged the briefing at the Foreign Ministry.




