Sluggish economy due to strike-blockade worries business people

After overcoming the impact of the Corona pandemic, the country's economy is not doing well due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.Political instability has been created by repeated calls for strike-blockades.Which will be very harmful for the country's economy.Businessmen said, "Tk 6,500 crore is lost per day due to strikes and blockades. So we don't want such strike-blockades anymore."Planning Minister MA Mannan has recently said the country's economy is being damaged due to strike-blockades.He said due to the big projects in the country, new consumers have been created and people's purchasing power has also increased. However, the current state of the market will not remain after the next advance.Then the situation will stabilize when the new paddy grows. Besides, the government is working to control the price of goods.The Minister said the country is now at a turning point.People have to decide whether the state will move forward or stop.In the first three months of this fiscal year (2023-24), the import of capital machineries has decreased by about 20 per cent.The import of raw materials of various types of ready-made garments has decreased by about 26 per cent compared to the same period of the last fiscal year.Imports of cotton, the main raw material for apparel production, have declined the most, by about 39 per cent.Yarn, cloth and other raw materials also decreased at almost the same rate. Imports of other raw materials other than apparel fell by more than 36 per cent.A decrease in the import of raw materials means a decrease in production. A decrease in production means a decrease in exports. The investment situation in the country is understood in the capital equipment import figure.Zahirul Haque Bhuiyan Secretary General of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association said a one-day hartal causes a loss of Tk 6,500 crore. The cost of the siege is also huge.Some shops remain open during the blockade. But buyers are few. Even if some sales were made, at least Tk 5,000 crore were lost in one day's siege.Businessmen said this blockade programme of BNP has brought more sufferings and uncertainty in public life. The national economy is under pressure. People's life is already disrupted due to the rise in the prices of everyday products.It has become more intolerable with calls for strikes and blockades. Industrial production is disrupted.The transportation of fuel and other goods including daily commodities have almost come to a standstill. Import-export is disrupted.The national economy is in jeopardy due to the arson attacks on vehicles, blockade of goods-transportation, intimidation and fear.According to business organizations and research institutes, the financial loss in one day during the strike is about Tk 6,500 crore.The national economy has come under new stress due to strike-blockade. A negative image of the country is being created abroad.The high command of the BNP must understand that they will not benefit from this in any way. It will fail to gain popular support.It is not possible to bring down the government through strike-blockades. Leaders of traders' apex body FBCCI and Dhaka Chamber requested the political parties to give an alternative programme to the strike.FBCCI, the top business organization, Mahbubul Alam said compensation should be collected from the political parties who will call the strike-blockade in order to restore the national economy.If necessary, it can be implemented by enacting an anti-strike law. Above all, the BNP leaders should look at the issue of extreme sufferings of public life with the eyes of sympathy from a human point of view. It is hoped that they will refrain from the arson and bombings of the recent past.The people of the country are already suffering from the highest inflation in the last 11 years. Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has released updated inflation data.It can be seen that the overall price inflation of the country is 9.94 per cent. Actually more-about 12 per cent.Inflationary pressure is higher in cities than in villages. Because, along with the increase in everyday goods in civil life, the cost of the service sector is also high.Considering the situation, the government has taken inflation control as a challenge. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given instructions in this regard.The FBCCI said, "We want a government to come to power through fair elections. A strike or blockade causes a loss of Tk 6,500 crore a day. So we want political stability in the country. We do not want strike or blockade. Strikes or blockades are very harmful to the economy. We are very concerned about this."Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Saiful Islam said, "The country's economy is now facing a big challenge due to the Russia-Ukraine war after Corona pandemic. In this situation strike-blockade will not bring good news for us. We want a stable political environment."Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA, the apex organization of ready-made garment industry owners, said the image of Bangladesh is bad for foreigners due to strike-blockade. Export orders are decreasing due to various reasons.Now, if the strike continues without political stability, the country's economy will go into a negative trend.BKMEA Executive President Mohammad Hatem said almost the same thing. He said, "We are going through a crisis. We do not want any new political instability."President of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association Mohammad Ali Khokon said, "The garment sector is going through an extreme crisis due to various reasons. In this situation, businessmen definitely want peaceful and fair elections. We do not want any destructive politics."Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director of private research organization Policy Research Institute (PRI), told the Daily Observer, political stability is a prerequisite for investment. It is not right, the country will not be right.Politicians should choose a stable political situation than resorting to conflict. If not, the economy and common people will suffer.