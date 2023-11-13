Online nomination expected to reduce electoral code violations : CEC

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Kazi Habibul Awal, stated on Sunday that the online nomination system will reduce violations of the electoral code of conduct, which occur when many candidates come to the returning officers' offices with processions to collect or submit nomination papers.The Chief Election Commissioner made these remarks while inaugurating the 'Online Nomination Submission System (ONSS) and Smart Election Management App (SEMA) at the EC's Agargaon Secretariat.Habibul Awal also said, "Showdowns during submissions have become a culture. But, sometimes culture creates problems also.The new app and system will reduce the problems. It would prevent anyone from pressurizing any candidate to submit or withdraw their nomination papers."The EC has introduced the online nominations process for candidates and a mobile app to ensure voters find polls-related information at their fingertips, he informed.The app, named 'Smart Election Management BD,' is being launched just ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls. It will help voters know the location of their polling centers by inputting their NID number.Voters will also receive the names of candidates and an update on the votes cast every two hours on election day.Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan, speaking to the media after the inauguration of the new systems, said, "It will be open to all after the announcement of the schedule for the 12th parliamentary polls."