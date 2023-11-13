Army Chief opens sculpture of seven Bir Sreshtho at Matikata

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed inaugurated the sculpture of seven Bir Sreshtho titled "Amra Tomader Vulbo Na" at the Matikata Military Police Checkpost area of Dhaka Cantonment.This sculpture is dedicated to the great heroes of the Bengali nation, serving as a symbol of the nation's glory, sacrifice, and bravery.On March 26, 1971, in response to the call for independence from the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bengali members of the armed forces joined the masses in the liberation war.On December 16, 1971, their collective efforts resulted in the establishment of independent sovereign Bangladesh.The "Amra Tomader Vulbo Na" sculpture portrays a 'semi-circular wall,' representing the hard-earned independent sovereign Bangladesh. In front of the sculpture, there is a 'fountain,' symbolizing the visionary image of Bangladesh.The connecting lines from the fountain to the wall depict the 'Symbol of the Sunray,' signifying that the Bir Sreshtho are the bright sons of the Bengali nation, akin to the rays of the sun, serving as a source of light and unwavering inspiration for future generations.The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior military officers, other officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks of army personnel, and media representatives.