Mirza Abbas testifies in self-defence

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas testified in self-defence on Sunday in a graft case filed against him in 2007.Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 recorded the defence testimony of Mirza Abbas and fixed November 15 for next hearing in the case.The BNP leader Mirza Abbas is in jail in several cases in connection with clashes on October 28.As he was in jail, he did not appear in the Special Judge Court-6 court.As a result the court on October 30 cancelled his bail prayer in the graft case and the same court issued an arrest warrant against him.The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on August 16 in 2007 filed the case with Ramna Police Station for amassing illegal wealth of Tk 7.54 crore and concealing information about Tk 57.26 lakh.ACC Assistant Director Md Khairul Huda after probing the case, submitted charge sheet on May 24 in 2008, accusing Abbas.The court framed charges against Mirza Abbas on June 16 in 2008. It examined 24 witnesses in the case.