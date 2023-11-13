BGMEA concerned over declining prices of RMG products in US market

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President, Faruque Hassan, expressed concerns over the recent fall in the prices of readymade garment products in the United States market, which is a significant market for the industry.He shared this information during a press conference on the minimum wages and the current labour situation in the garment industry held at the BGMEA office in Uttara.Hassan highlighted that the overall price of clothing exported to the US from the world market in August decreased by 8.03 percent.He attributed this decline to various factors, including the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pressure of record inflation worldwide.Additionally, the adoption of contractionary monetary policies by developed countries to control inflation has led to a decrease in retail sales of products and a decline in apparel imports in major markets.Despite these challenges, Hassan also mentioned that factories are facing vandalism in various places in the name of agitation, even with the recent increase in wages.He emphasized the need for cooperation from all stakeholders, including buyers, workers, and the government, to address the challenges facing the garment industry."In the meantime, the Israel-Hamas war has pushed the global economy into greater uncertainty and created a new threat for our country's economy, especially the garment industry.Still, we want to make the life of the labour brothers and sisters pleasant, as they are under some pressure due to the increase in commodity prices and cost of living at the local level.In view of this, the minimum wage board formed by the government reviewed the minimum wage and declared the minimum wage as Tk 12,500 on 07 November this year. As per the new wage structure, wages have increased by 56.25," he added.Faruque Hassan, the President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said "The garment industry is facing numerous challenges, including global economic uncertainty due to events like the Israel-Hamas war, which poses a new threat to Bangladesh's economy, especially the garment industry."Despite these challenges, the BGMEA is committed to improving the lives of labourers and implementing the recently declared minimum wage of Tk 12,500.They acknowledge the difficulty of implementing this wage in the current reality of the garment industry, but they express determination to make it effective from December.Faruque Hassan also notes that, despite the increase in the minimum wage over time, the industry's capacity has not increased significantly.He highlights a decline in global apparel imports, particularly from Bangladesh, with decreases in the value of imports from the US, the rest of the world, and Europe during specific periods in 2023.