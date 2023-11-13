Video
Home Back Page

PM will open Patenga Container Terminal, Three Dev Projects of CDA tomorrow

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Nov 12: The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will open Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and three other development projects of Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) tomorrow (Tuesday).

Prime Minister will open those projects through video conference from Ganabhavan.

The Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), a Saudi company has been selected as an Operator of PCT under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system.

The RSGT has already submitted comprehensive financial and technical proposals to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) regarding the operation of the Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) for 22 years.

Subject to the evaluation of proposals, and Cabinet approval, CPA expects to sign an agreement with the company by the end of November.

The Ministry of Shipping and the Public Private Partnership Authority play integral role in this process, as their decisions will influence the fate of the contract.

The PPP Authority outlined plans for equipment procurement and terminal enhancements to be executed within the initial two years of the 22-year contract.

The container terminal was officially completed in July of the previous year. Initially slated for CPA operation, a government decision shifted towards engaging a foreign operator under the PPP model.

Upon commencement, the terminal is poised to handle an annual capacity of 450,000 TEUs (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) containers, according to Chattogram port projections.

The newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal is poised to bolster the total handling capacity of the country's premier seaport by 17 per cent annually.

The PCT will accommodate vessels with a draft of 10.5 meters and a length of up to 190 meters, compared to the existing jetties with a maximum draft of 10 meters.

The three Development projects of CDA are; 16.5 km long Elevated Expressway, Bakalia Access Road, and Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link road.

The elevated expressway has been named as 'Mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury CDA Flyover' after the name of the former Mayor of Chattogram.

The Bakalia Access Road was named as Jane Alam Dobash Road, former MP and father of the existing CDA Chairman, Fouzderhat-Bayezid Link road after the name of "Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.'

Project Director and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Executive Engineer Mahfuzur Rahman said that the construction works of the project had been going round the clock to complete it by the stipulated time.

The CDA has taken up the project, elevated expressway for Port City to ease the existing traffic congestion to facilitate smooth communication with 16.5 -kilometre route running from the historic Lalkhan Bazaar to the Shah Amanat International Airport.

A Chinese company named Max-Rankin Joint Venture was tasked with the responsibility to complete the construction of the project.  

The Expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and reduce travel time to and from the airport. Presently it takes two to three hours from Airport to the city. With the completion of the project, it will take only 30 minutes to cross the distance.  

The updated cost of the project is Taka 4,298.95 crore, and the deadline has been shifted to June 2024, after two extensions.

The 16.5 km elevated expressway will be a four-lane path with a total width of 16.5 metres. It will have 24 ramps at nine points from Lalkhan Bazar to the airport. With the ramps, the total length of the expressway will be 28.5 km.




