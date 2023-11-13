RMG workers unrest continues

The readymade garment workers unrest continued at Ashulia and Mirpur on Sunday. The garment workers occupied a road in Mirpur in the city to demand an increase in their wages and allowances.Mohammad Mohsin, chief of Mirpur Police Station told The Daily Observer that workers from several factories in the area led a protest march from Kafrul to Mirpur-10 before occupying the road around 8:30 am on Sunday, Law enforcers were able to convince them to leave the road around 9:45am.Vehicles and factories were vandalised during the protests and clashes between police and workers in different areas.A readymade garment worker, who suffered bullet wounds during a clash between police and RMG workers in Gazipur on November 8, succumbed to his injuries early Sunday.He breathed his last around 1:00am at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). The deceased was Md Jamal Uddin, 40. He worked in Islam Group and hailed from Netrakona.A total of 3,000 people were sued in 12 cases filed and five people were arrested in connection with the attacks and vandalism in various factories in Ashulia and Dhaka amid the demonstration for a minimum monthly wage of Tk 23,000.Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter on Sunday. He said five people have, so far, been arrested in these cases.Till now, a total of 12 cases have been registered with Ashulia Police Station in connection with attacks and vandalism in various garment factories, said Shahidul Islam.He also said in one case, 16 people have been named, and the rest are unknown accused. There are about 2,500 to 3,000 unidentified accused in these cases, he added.Owners of garment factories that face unrest or vandalism can keep those closed, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said on Sunday.Addressing a press conference at the trade body's office in Uttara, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan asked the owners to shut factories under Section 13(1) of the labour law, which means "no work and no pay" if they face any kind of vandalism."If the workers of the closed factories come and say that they will join the work shunning the unrest, the owners will reopen their factories for production," Hassan said.