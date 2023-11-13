Video
Owners free to close garment factories until vandalism ends: BGMEA

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Sunday said the owners of the RMG units can keep their factories closed under the law to protect industry and property until the vandalism is stopped and law enforcement agencies are able to ensure adequate security.

"Every entrepreneur has a constitutional right to protect his own industry and properties from outsiders," he told a media briefing at BGMEA office at Uttara.

The BGMEA chief repeated  that for the sake of the country and the industry, to protect the employment of the worker siblings, if the working brothers and sisters do not work in any factory, leave the factory without working, vandalize the factory, then the factory authorities can keep the factory closed under section 13 (1) of the Labor Act.

Faruque said as there is currently less work in many factories in the garment sector, buyers have stopped placing new orders; they have asked to stop new recruitment. "New appointments will be made when the situation improves," said the BGMEA president.

Faruque urged the government to identify those who are plotting against this industry and take action.

"Also give us adequate security to run industries. Politics and economics complement each other. Remittance earning from the expatriates is experiencing a slowdown at the moment. In this situation, the garment industry, one of the main sectors of export earnings, deserves special attention," he said.    �UNB




