Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:57 PM
Home Back Page

Khulna city ready to welcome Hasina today

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

KHULNA, Nov 12: Streets and important points of Khulna city have been adorned with banners, festoons, and digital displays to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is set to address a public rally here today.

Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, will inaugurate 22 development projects today at Khulna's Circuit House field with a likely turnout of lakhs of people.

On the occasion, the city has taken on a festive look, and AL leaders, activists as well as general people are eagerly awaiting the premier's visit. A 90 meter long and 40 meter wide stage has been erected for the programme from where the PM will address a rally.

Stringent measures have been taken by law enforcement agencies to ensure fool proof security at the venue.

Over 200 arches have been set up on several streets to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the city.

Local Awami League insiders said they held several meetings to make today's event a success and central leaders have overseen the preparations several times.

Party activists and leaders are busy wooing people to join the rally through online and offline publicity. Awami League supporters have already brought out processions in favour of the rally throughout the Khulna division.

Khulna City unit Awami League President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, also mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC), said that female AL activists will stay in Circuit House while men will be on the streets around the field.    �UNB




