BNP spent 15 years dreaming of going to power without polls: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP has spent 15 years dreaming of going to power in an undemocratic way boycotting elections and none knows how many more years will pass."Any political party has right of taking or not taking part in the poll. But no one has the jurisdiction of resisting the election. It will be anti-state and anti-democratic activities. Awami League will create resistance along with the countrymen if anyone makes anti-state statement or does such activities," he said.The minister said this while replying to a query of reporters after unwrapping the cover of a book named 'Somoy Ekhon Bangladesher' of Lion Md Mizanur Rahman at his office at secretariat here.Dr Hasan said the government, the countrymen and the state have the responsibility to continue the march of the democracy. And everything will be done whatever is needed, he said.He said the aim of them (BNP) is clear and they want to destroy the democracy and create a special situation. "We want BNP to take part in the election and check their popularity," he said.He said Election Commission (EC) is organizer of the poll and they will declare an election schedule. The election will be held as per the schedule, and if the party (BNP) joins the poll within the period, the election will be held with their participation, he added.Hasan Mahmud said there are many other political parties and they will take part in the election. The countrymen will also take part in the poll, he added.The minister extended thanks to the author for writing the book, saying the scenario of the country has changed in the last 15 years.Bangladesh became 35th largest economy in the world under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from its 60th position just in 2009, he added."Bangladesh has witnessed a lot of changes over the years and is still getting changed under the supervision of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Now Singapore and Malaysia are smaller economic countries than ours in terms of GDP (gross domestic product). Even some surveys showed that Bangladesh stood at 31st position in PPP," said Dr Hasan. �BSS