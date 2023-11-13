Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP spent 15 years dreaming of going to power without polls: Hasan

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP has spent 15 years dreaming of going to power in an undemocratic way boycotting elections and none knows how many more years will pass.

"Any political party has right of taking or not taking part in the poll. But no one has the jurisdiction of resisting the election. It will be anti-state and anti-democratic activities. Awami League will create resistance along with the countrymen if anyone makes anti-state statement or does such activities," he said.

The minister said this while replying to a query of reporters after unwrapping the cover of a book named 'Somoy Ekhon Bangladesher' of Lion Md Mizanur Rahman at his office at secretariat here.

Dr Hasan said the government, the countrymen and the state have the responsibility to continue the march of the democracy. And everything will be done whatever is needed, he said.

He said the aim of them (BNP) is clear and they want to destroy the democracy and create a special situation. "We want BNP to take part in the election and check their popularity," he said.

He said Election Commission (EC) is organizer of the poll and they will declare an election schedule. The election will be held as per the schedule, and if the party (BNP) joins the poll within the period, the election will be held with their participation, he added.

Hasan Mahmud said there are many other political parties and they will take part in the election. The countrymen will also take part in the poll, he added.

The minister extended thanks to the author for writing the book, saying the scenario of the country has changed in the last 15 years.

Bangladesh became 35th largest economy in the world under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from its 60th position just in 2009, he added.

"Bangladesh has witnessed a lot of changes over the years and is still getting changed under the supervision of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Now Singapore and Malaysia are smaller economic countries than ours in terms of GDP (gross domestic product). Even some surveys showed that Bangladesh stood at 31st position in PPP," said Dr Hasan.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP spent 15 years dreaming of going to power without polls: Hasan
UNFPA, ToguMogu unite to transform reproductive health in BD
Ten dengue patients die, 1,748 hospitalised in a day
Produce leprosy drugs locally: PM to pharmaceutical companies
RUET launches machine readable library card
Man jailed for life over killing in Bogura
Workshop organised by Light House held in DRU
LGRD Minister urges support for AL in upcoming general election


Latest News
Ex-UK leader David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft