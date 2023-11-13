Video
UNFPA, ToguMogu unite to transform reproductive health in BD

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Observer Desk

Bangladesh's social development is undergoing a transformative shift, marked by innovative strategies to address emerging challenges.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has forged a pioneering partnership with private companies to advance its mission in the country.

Under the banner 'Empowering Futures: Private Sector Partnership for Sexual and Reproductive Health,' unfolded at the prestigious venue of Hotel Lakeshore.

The significance of the occasion was underscored by the signing of a landmark partnership agreement between UNFPA Bangladesh and ToguMogu Pvt Ltd, marking a collaborative commitment to propel advancements in the realm of sexual and reproductive health.

This strategic alignment between UNFPA and ToguMogu signifies a concerted effort to drive progress and address critical challenges in the domain of sexual and reproductive health.

Kristine said that, "The significance of this transformative approach. She stated, "It's not Business-As-Usual for UNFPA to engage and partner with private companies.

However, with Bangladesh experiencing a decade-long high economic growth and progressing towards middle-income status, it's time to address social challenges differently by involving the private sector."
ToguMogu Pvt Ltd is a startup dedicated to family health and well-being.

Through its ToguMogu Parenting App, it has cultivated a vibrant community of over 200 thousand parents, providing valuable information on pregnancy, nutrition, and children's health.

The collaboration between UNFPA Bangladesh and ToguMogu started in 2022, focusing on RMG factories and gained recognition, winning prestigious awards.

Under the new agreement, ToguMogu will leverage ICT-based solutions, including the ToguMogu Parenting App, to enhance the efficiency of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) programs.

Dr. Nazmul Arefin, CEO & Co-founder of ToguMogu, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Through this partnership, we aim to extend our solution beyond RMG Factories to rural areas of Bangladesh."




