Ten dengue patients die, 1,748 hospitalised in a day

Ten dengue patients died and 1,748 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.On September 20, Bangladesh witnessed 21 dengue deaths, the highest in a single day this year, and the nation also saw the same highest figure on September 2."The death toll from dengue infection crossed the 1400-mark as the authorities recorded 1,476 dengue deaths between January 1 and November 12 this year," a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said."During the period, 351 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city while 1,748 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital city," the DGHS daily statement added."This year, 1,476 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the statement said. �BSS