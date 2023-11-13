RUET launches machine readable library card

RAJSHAHI, Nov 12: Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has launched machine readable library cards for its first year students.RUET Vice-chancellor Prof Jahangir Alam distributed the cards in a function at the central library on Sunday morning as chief guest saying their university has gone one more step forward to build 'Smart Bangladesh' envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.He also said students are able to collect books from the central library and submit those through using the card besides using koha open software.As a result, they are able to find out and download their necessary books preserved in the library also in the koha software. �BSS