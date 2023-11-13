Video
Man jailed for life over killing in Bogura

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

BOGURA, Nov 12: A court here on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his mother in the district town in 2020.

First Additional Session Judge Habiba Mondol handed down the verdict to Gopal Chowhan, 22, hailed from Nataipara area in Bogura town. The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Gopal Chowhan strangled her mother Sonia Chowhan to death at their house over family feud on February 6 in 2020.

Following the murder, his brother Mithun Chowhan filed a case with Bogura Sadar Thana. Police pressed the charge sheet later.     �BSS




