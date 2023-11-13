Video
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:57 PM
RMG industry must be free of violence

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The garment industry is one of the major sectors of the Bangladeshi economy. In this sector, irregularities and anarchy have been prevailing for a long time. Recently, the workers have started a movement to demand the elimination of all mismanagement, including fixing of the minimum wage for the workers.

In our country, blockades of roads, vandalism and arson, and clashes between police and protestors to get any demand have become common realities. Currently, many such incidents have taken place in the garment industry. As a result, the booming momentum of our national economy has stalled.

The minimum wage for garment industry workers has been increased by 56.25 percent to Tk 12,500. But the workers rejected the new salary structure. The price of every commodity in the country is increasing. In this situation, this salary is not reasonable at all.

Bangladesh's Sramik Odhikar Parishad held a workers' rally in solidarity with the demand of Tk 25,000 in protest against the killing of workers. The image of the garment industry in Bangladesh is appreciated around the world. Bangladesh ranks second as a single country in the world in garment industry exports. Bangladesh has a share of 6.4 percent in total garment exports as the current global WTO. So this sector needs to be kept dynamic. Above all, we want a violence-free garment industry.

Md Syful Mia
Student, University of Chittagong



