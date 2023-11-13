Beware of damaging political disinformation

As the nation buckles up for upcoming general elections amid political violence and growing uncertainty, now it is the country's cyberspace which has become flooded with bigoted and misleading political disinformation. Both pro and anti-government elements have markedly indulged in manipulating public opinion through a vigorous spree of sinister campaigning on social media platforms and private messaging apps - turning our cyberspace into a breeding ground of fake and misleading news.According to a reliable fact-checking organisation, Dismislab, over a hundred instances of rampant circulation of political disinformation since January of this year have been confirmed. Its findings, based on examination of 2,049 verified fake news, clearly proves an alarming surge in misleading and misguiding information. Recently most of them are centred on US visa policies and sanctions following a spike in September.However, lion's share of political disinformation going viral ranges from deliberate fabricated statements attributing to the US ambassador on US Visa Policy, false claims on visa bans imposed on PM, government ministers, advisers, bureaucrats to members of law enforcement agencies to well-crafted political sabotage and smear campaigns - all seems to have dividing and influencing people's psyche , all for the worse.Caught in a pincer between the Digital Security Act and state agencies tasked with dragging and pulling out 'anti-state' content from social media, 'cyber warriors' of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other opposition parties are reportedly spamming in unnamed Telegram channels , group chats and under the banner of 'foreign influencers'. Moreover, numerous social media groups, on all sides, are reportedly identifying themselves as news organizations by categorizing their type as 'news sites' in Facebook despite having no discernible authors or publishers.Simultaneously, the ruling party's web warriors have uniformly engaged in spreading fake news, fabricated stories targeting their political opponents.The point, however, disinformation has always been used in whatever form of warfare. And it will be extensively used to influence public sentiment in the upcoming elections. Understandably, the political groups are not spreading fake news unintentionally at all.The need of the hour is to remain extra-ordinarily alert, vigilant and cross-check - no matter what political news is being fed and circulated through the cyberspace. We must all unite to prevent fake propaganda and rampant circulation of political and communal hate speeches, instead of falling in their traps.That said - we urge all social media users to always check actual source or the author of the content you are viewing, and whether it is a reliable and reputable source or not. In addition, refrain from directly believing what and how a webpage describes them, Instead, carry out a basic web search and find out what others are saying about them. This will help the reader determine the accuracy of information. In addition, do not share any news or story driven by a whim or emotion.The least we expect is our innocent people to get misguided in making their decisions and political choices surrounding the upcoming general elections.