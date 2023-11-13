Cultivate green skills in youth

Green skills refer to a comprehensive set of technical knowledge, expertise, attitudes, and abilities necessary for the effective utilization of technologies and processes in both professional and personal settings, aimed at fostering a sustainable and resource-efficient society. The integration of these skills empowers individuals to make meaningful contributions to environmentally conscious practices, regulatory compliance, innovation, research, technology, global markets, and resilience, ultimately shaping a greener and more sustainable future. Professionals equipped with a solid understanding of green skills, including energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable practices, play a pivotal role in helping companies save money through reduced energy consumption, improved waste management, and streamlined processes.Every year on August 12th, International Youth Day is marked, an endeavor that recognizes the virtues of young people while also acknowledging the challenges that today's youth may face. International Youth Day has the topic "Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World" this year. Adopting an environmentally sustainable and climate-friendly society is critical not only for tackling the global climate crisis, but also for achieving the goals specified in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The development of green skills in the people will be critical to a successful transition to a green and sustainable world.According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), 100 million jobs can be created through the transition to sustainable energy sources and a circular economy scenario. However, some existing jobs are expected to become obsolete, and the benefits of the transition are unlikely to be distributed geographically or demographically unless young people are provided with the necessary training and support systems. To ensure the training and support system, we may focus on the environment concerning opportunity, along with regulations, innovation and research, and soft skills aligned with research.With growing concerns about climate change, pollution, and depletion of natural resources, there is a global push towards sustainability. Companies are adopting eco-friendly practices, and individuals with green skills are in high demand to help organizations reduce their environmental impact. One of the most pressing environmental concerns is climate change, primarily driven by the increase in greenhouse gas emissions (such as carbon dioxide and methane) from human activities like burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes. Climate change leads to rising global temperatures, melting polar ice caps, sea level rise, extreme weather events, and disruptions in ecosystems and agriculture.Environmental regulations often set limits on emissions and discharges of pollutants into air, water, and soil. By complying with these regulations, businesses can minimize their environmental impact and prevent pollution, which is vital for the well-being of ecosystems and human populations. Many countries have implemented environmental regulations, and organizations must comply with these laws. Having employees with green skills like regulatory compliance, being a lawyer or management operation can ensure that businesses can navigate and adhere to these regulations, avoiding legal issues and penalties.Green skills drive innovation. Businesses are investing in research and development of sustainable technologies and products. Individuals with expertise in renewable energy, green technology, and sustainable design are essential for driving these innovations forward. Researchers with green skills analyze environmental policies and regulations, identifying gaps and proposing innovative policy solutions. These efforts are crucial for shaping effective environmental policies at local, national, and international levels, fostering sustainability, and promoting green practices in various sectors.In today's fast-paced world, it is more crucial than ever to prepare the next generation with technical and vocational skills. Young people with technical and vocational abilities can develop and invent. Young entrepreneurs who understand and use technology can create new products, services, and solutions to solve social concerns and market needs. Technical and vocational skills create an entrepreneurial mindset and provide young people with the tools they need to make their ideas a reality. Learning PYTHON, R, STATA, is mandatory for youths to become a great competitor in the world.International markets demand sustainable products and services. Businesses need professionals who understand international environmental standards and can develop and market green products and services to meet these demands. Between 2019 and 2020, global youth employment fell by 34 million. Because of the crisis's unusual circumstances, most job losses resulted in labor force leave. The potential labor force, which includes young individuals who are not in the labor force but are marginally attached to it, increased by 7 million. The number of people who are not in the labor force has increased by 27 million. Around half of the job losses among young people in 2020 increased the number of NEETs, while the other half raised the number of individuals in school but not working. Worryingly, the global youth NEET rate increased by 1.5 percentage points in 2020, reaching its highest level in at least a decade.In the broader context, considering a developing nation like Bangladesh, it is imperative for the government to prioritize a skills generation campaign targeted at the youth to secure a sustainable future. One potential avenue to achieve this is through a concentrated effort on curriculum development and innovative teaching techniques. Given the accelerated pace at which the world is advancing, particularly in the realms of education, skill development, research, and innovation, it is crucial that Bangladesh needs a swift transition to cultivating green skills from childhood through adulthood. This proactive approach aligns with the vision of establishing a smart Bangladesh, as envisioned by the current government.Mehadi Shawon, graduate student at North Dakota State University, USA and Mahmodul Hasan Shesheir, research assistant, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health