Our eye health challenges and their possible remedies

Eye health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, and it plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of any nation. In Bangladesh, a country with a population of over 160 million, eye diseases and visual impairments are prevalent due to various factors, including a lack of awareness, limited access to healthcare, and a high prevalence of conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy.The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.1 million people in Bangladesh are visually impaired, and a significant number of these cases can be attributed to untreated eye conditions.In the densely populated nation of Bangladesh, eye health has long been a concern, with numerous individuals grappling with a variety of visual impairments and eye conditions. With an ever-growing demand for eye care services, the burden on ophthalmologists in the country has reached a critical level. However, an increasingly vital component of the eye healthcare system in Bangladesh is the role played by optometrists, who are essential in relieving this burden, allowing ophthalmologists to concentrate on more complex eye conditions and surgeries.The Role of Optometrists in Primary Eye Care: Professional Graduate Optometrists are highly trained healthcare professionals who specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide range of eye conditions, primarily focusing on refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. These specialists can provide prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses, as well as offer therapeutic interventions for conditions like conjunctivitis, dry eye, and eye allergies. In Bangladesh, where these common vision problems are widespread, optometrists play a crucial role in enhancing access to basic eye care services.Relieving the Ophthalmologists' Burden: Ophthalmologists are medical doctors who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of complex eye diseases and surgeries. Their skills are vital for managing conditions like glaucoma, cataracts, and retinal disorders, and performing intricate surgeries such as corneal transplants and cataract removals. However, the overwhelming demand for ophthalmic services can make it challenging for these specialists to address the full scope of eye health issues.This is where optometrists come into play. By providing primary eye care services, optometrists can effectively screen, diagnose, and manage common eye conditions and vision problems, Misalignment of eyes, and Visual rehabilitation, allowing ophthalmologists to focus their expertise on more complex cases. The collaboration between ophthalmologists and optometrists ensures that patients receive timely and appropriate care, while ophthalmologists are able to concentrate on patients who require specialized interventions.The Impact on Rural Areas: One of the most significant contributions of optometrists in Bangladesh is their presence in rural and underserved areas. The majority of ophthalmologists are concentrated in urban centers, making access to specialized eye care services challenging for those residing in remote regions. Optometrists are often the first point of contact for individuals with eye issues in these areas, offering not only basic eye examinations but also education on eye health and preventive measures.Furthermore, optometrists can identify patients who may require further evaluation by an ophthalmologist and refer them to specialized care. This referral system ensures that only patients with complex conditions or those in need of surgical interventions are directed to ophthalmologists, reducing unnecessary visits to overwhelmed eye specialists.The Need for Collaboration: In a country like Bangladesh, where eye diseases and visual impairments remain significant public health challenges, the collaborative effort between ophthalmologists and optometrists is essential. This partnership ensures that each patient receives appropriate care while making the best use of the limited resources available.Additionally, it empowers optometrists to practice to the full extent of their training and abilities, contributing significantly to improving eye health nationwide.The Future of Eye Care in Bangladesh: Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in eye healthcare over the years, thanks to the contributions of both ophthalmologists and optometrists. The synergy between these two professions offers a promising future for eye care in the country, with the potential to reach even more individuals in need of eye health services, especially in underserved regions.As the nation continues to invest in and expand its eye healthcare infrastructure, recognizing and supporting the role of optometrists in primary eye care is pivotal. Their invaluable work not only eases the load on ophthalmologists but also ensures that every individual, regardless of location, has access to essential eye care services.In conclusion, the collaboration between ophthalmologists and optometrists in Bangladesh is a testament to the power of teamwork in addressing the nation's eye health challenges. By working together, they provide a comprehensive approach to eye care, ensuring that the burden on ophthalmologists is lightened, while individuals in need receive the specialized care they deserve. This cooperative model of care promises a brighter future for the vision of Bangladesh.The writer is a Ph.D. Optometry, Vision Scientist & Consultant, Research Fellow and Senior Lecturer , Management and Science University, Malaysia