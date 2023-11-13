New curriculum: A visionary step in education modernization

In order to build a smart Bangladesh, the government has recently introduced an up-to-date education curriculum for primary, secondary and higher secondary levels. The curriculum is being implemented in phases and is expected to be fully adopted by 2027. Some of the essential features of the new curriculum include learning by doing, critical thinking and creativity, emphasis on skill development, lifelong learning, holistic education, and continuous assessment. The new curriculum is facing some false allegations for evil purposes to mislead the citizens of Bangladesh.Features of the new curriculum: This approach emphasizes the importance of practical activities in helping students acquire skills and experience. It also promotes critical thinking and active engagement, which are essential for success in the future global economy. In addition, the new curriculum shifts the focus from rote memorization to problem-based learning (PBL), which encourages students to think critically and creatively. PBL is essential for developing adaptable problem-solvers who can thrive in real-life scenarios. Apart from this, it includes the latest developments in a variety of fields, such as coding, AI, and data analytics, digital security to promote digital literacy. It also incorporates soft skills, such as communication, collaboration, flexibility, and emotional intelligence, which are equally important in the modern world.The new curriculum recognizes that information is becoming outdated at an exponential rate, and that lifelong learning is essential for success. It encourages students to adopt a growth mindset and realize that learning is not limited to the four walls of a classroom.Furthermore, the new curriculum aims to develop well-rounded individuals by including extracurricular activities, sports, and the arts. It values learning from the surroundings, from the world beyond the classroom. Most importantly, to reduce stress and anxiety, the new curriculum has a 'no exam policy' for up to class three in primary school and class six and seven. Instead of exams, teachers will use a more continuous assessment method, such as projects, presentations, and practical assignments, to evaluate learners.The new education curriculum for primary, secondary and higher secondary levels in Bangladesh is a significant step towards preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. It emphasizes on soft skills, application of knowledge, and communication skills of the learners. These are all essential elements for success in the modern world.False and purposeful allegations against the curriculum : Coaching businessmen and note-guide book businessmen are intentionally engaged in misrepresentation of the new curriculum for their business interests while for upcoming national election a group of people have indulged in lying about textbooks and curriculum for political interests. They don't want learners to learn independently, to learn to think, to practice free intelligence and free thinking, to be curious to know the unknown. They are doing these things only to mislead the people of Bangladesh.Previously the marks for science subjects in class 9 and 10 were 400 marks but in the new syllabus it has been reduced to 100 marks.Science content in class 9 and 10 has been reduced in the new curriculum. The science contents are not adequate for higher studies. While giving more importance to technical education, science education has been shortened and division of groups in class 9 has been removed.In the British curriculumand other curriculums of many countries, there is an opportunity to select subjects in class 9 but in new curriculum of Bangladesh for Bengali medium, this opportunity is missing. In the new curriculum, students are being asked to cook various dishes at home. Students are to buy various expensive educational materials to make various projects in the new curriculum. Parents have to spend more money on education. In the current curriculum, there is very little emphasis on student assessment and evaluation. Learners are not learning anything from schools. Students will not get proper knowledge to get expected results in university entrance exams and job exams.The truth: Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education and Ministry of Education of Bangladesh have issued press notes regarding these false allegations against the new curriculum to make the public aware of the true facts.Learners will study more than ever before, read actively by themselves, learn through group works and present on their own works in classes, gain not only knowledge, but also skills and be assessed by the class teachers. Along with each piece of work for continuous assessment, there will be half-yearly tests and annual tests and evaluations in various classes. But there is no fear of exams, and their report cards will be prepared on seven scales of proficiency in class performance and participation in projects and group works. Teachers have a role of being facilitators in the learning process and they have a strong role in the assessment and evaluation process.The new curriculum of Bangladesh does not provide the opportunity to select subjects in class 9, but learners will be able to select subjects in class 11 or 12 (Higher Secondary Level). It was not done to give importance to technical education but followed the education system of other countries of the world. Most of the countries in the world that have advanced education systems do not have any choice of subjects in the 9th grade or 10th grade. This also applies to England's national education curriculum. The compulsory subjects for class 9 in England national curriculum are English, Mathematics, Science, Art and design, Citizenship, Compounding, Design and technology, Languages, Geography, History, Music and Physical Education.Similarly, the compulsory subjects for class 9 in India are Language, Mathematics and Computational thinking, Social Science, Science, Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, Vocational Education, Interdisciplinary Areas. In terms of Sri Lanka the subjects are First language, second language (English), Religion, Mathematics, science, History, Practical and Technical skills, Aesthetic subjects, Life skills and civic studies.It is worth noting that the new curriculum is still in its early stages of implementation, and there may be challenges in fully realizing its vision. However, the government's commitment to reforming the education system is a positive development, and the new curriculum has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of Bangladeshi students. It is difficult to adapt to accept any change and accepting the transformation like this is even more difficult, but we need to understand that this is inevitable and there is no alternative at this time.The writer is a prominent educationist, researcher and technology expert. He is a full-time member of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), Director of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd. (BSCL) and President of Education, Research and Development Forum Bangladesh (ERDFB) and Vice President, Amrai Digital Bangladesh