Patient dies as plaster of Pirojpur Hospital wall falls

PIROJPUR, Nov 12: An elderly man died as the plaster of a wall fell on him at a cabin in Pirojpur Sadar Hospital recently.Deceased Akbar Hossain, 85, was a resident of Sadar Upazila.The deceased's family and the hospital sources said Akbar Hossain was admitted to the hospital due to heart disease and old-age complications.On Monday, the plaster of a wall fell on him at a cabin there all of a sudden, which left him critically injured.Following the deterioration of his condition, he was then shifted to Khulna Government Hospital, but died there on arrival.The deceased's family members alleged that Akbar Hossain died of negligence of the on-duty physicians.