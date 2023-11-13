Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in Gaibandha, Chattogram

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondents

Three minor children including two twin sisters drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Chattogram, in two days.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mostakim Mia, 5, son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Majampur Sarkerpara Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Mostakim fell in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.
 
Later on, the deceased's family members saw his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.

Idilpur Union Parishad Member Rawshanara Begum confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: Two twin sisters drowned in a pond in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Samia Sultana Sneha, 4, and Safia Sultana Synthia, 4, daughters of Mohammad Ershad of Kazlipara Village under the upazila.

The tragic incident happened on Friday evening in Barowalia area of the upazila, said Sonaichhari UP Chairman Moni Ahmed.

Locals said that the twin sisters left the house to play in the afternoon and did not return till the evening.

As they could not be found anywhere, locals and family members started searching for them in the pond and recovered the duo.

Nargis Akhter, mother of the deceased said, at around 5:30 pm, she saw the floating sandals of her two daughters on the water of the pond.  

Hearing her scream, neighbours rescued the twin sisters and took them to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Due to the tragic incident, a pall of gloom has descended on the village.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Patient dies as plaster of Pirojpur Hospital wall falls
Three minors drown in Gaibandha, Chattogram
7 found dead in six districts
Kalni Bridge turns risky at Derai
Juba League’s 51st founding anniv observed in dists
Two murdered in Cumilla, Naogaon
Three killed in road mishaps in Narayanganj, Noakhali
Manpower crisis affects secondary education office at Kamalganj


Latest News
Ex-UK leader David Cameron appointed foreign secretary
PM to open 6 dorms, a research centre at JU Tuesday
Morkel resigns as Pakistan bowling coach
Four held over Gaibandha Juba League leader
Two children drown in Ctg pond
Five more cases filed in Ashulia over RMG workers’ unrest
Truck driver killed in Savar road crash
DMP arrests 38 in anti-drug drives
Rishi Sunak sacks Indian-origin UK interior minister
At least 22 hospitals closed in Gaza Strip
Most Read News
300 people arrested over October 28 violence
CJ residence attack case: BJD chairman on 6-day remand
20 arrested for blockade-related offenses across country
Public procurements should be competitive
SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till Nov 19
RMG workers take on strtee in Mirpur
Mirza Abbas testifies for himself in graft case
Malancha bus torched near Sutrapur fire station
Elderly woman found hanging in Patuakhali
Gazette published fixing minimum wage in garment sector at Tk 12,500
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft