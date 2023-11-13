Three minors drown in Gaibandha, Chattogram

Three minor children including two twin sisters drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Gaibandha and Chattogram, in two days.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Mostakim Mia, 5, son of Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Majampur Sarkerpara Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila.The deceased's family sources said Mostakim fell in a pond next to the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.Later on, the deceased's family members saw his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.Idilpur Union Parishad Member Rawshanara Begum confirmed the incident.CHATTOGRAM: Two twin sisters drowned in a pond in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased were identified as Samia Sultana Sneha, 4, and Safia Sultana Synthia, 4, daughters of Mohammad Ershad of Kazlipara Village under the upazila.The tragic incident happened on Friday evening in Barowalia area of the upazila, said Sonaichhari UP Chairman Moni Ahmed.Locals said that the twin sisters left the house to play in the afternoon and did not return till the evening.As they could not be found anywhere, locals and family members started searching for them in the pond and recovered the duo.Nargis Akhter, mother of the deceased said, at around 5:30 pm, she saw the floating sandals of her two daughters on the water of the pond.Hearing her scream, neighbours rescued the twin sisters and took them to a local hospital, where the doctors declared them dead on arrival.Due to the tragic incident, a pall of gloom has descended on the village.