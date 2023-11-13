7 found dead in six districts

Seven people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Narayanganj, Bagerhat, Narsingdi, Dinajpur, Chapainawabganj and Chandpur, in recent times.NARAYANGANJ: Two people including a teenage boy were found dead in separate incidents in the district in four days.Police recovered the body of a bKash agent, who went missing two day back, from Aliganj Oli Hajir drain area in Fatullah of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam, son of Bashir Hawlader, a tenant of Iqbal Mia's house in Aliganj area.Quoting Bashir Hawlader, father of the deceased, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatullah Model Police Station (PS) Nur-e-Azam said another bKash agent Samrat called Atiqul to pay his dues of Tk 50,000.Atiqul went missing after he left his shop on Thursday afternoon.Atiqul's family claimed that he was killed in a planned way.The official said they continue their efforts to arrest the accused.However, the body was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.Meanwhile, Atiqul's father alleged that he went to Fatullah Model PS on the night of Atiqul's disappearance.The police did not take the GD that night. Then on Friday morning, he went there and filed the GD with the PS again. He wanted the immediate arrest of the killers and their exemplary punishment.On the other hand, police recovered the body of a teenage boy from the Mirakhali River in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The identity of the deceased, aged about 18, could not be known immediately.According to locals, they saw the body of the teenager floating in the river in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.Being informed, River police recovered the body from the scene and sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The body bore no injury marks.Baidyer Bazar Police Outpost In-Charge Md Mosaberul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.BAGERHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a madrasa boy from Fakirhat Upazila in the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Abu Hanif Sheikh, 11, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Bhobna Village under Lokhpur Union in the upazila. He was a third grader of a local madrasa."Hanif might have committed suicide at any time on Thursday evening by hanging himself from a branch of a Mahogany tree near his house, but we don't know the actual reason why he did this to him," said his family members.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Fakirhat Model PS OC Md Ashraful Alam.However, the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.NARSINGDI: The body of a man was recovered from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Kamruzzaman, 40, a resident of Cumilla Colony in Satirpara area in the town.According to police and local sources, Kamruzzaman started business after returning home from Saudi Arabia three months back.Besides, he started teaching students privately. On Wednesday evening, he left his house of Cumilla Colony for private teaching.Later on, locals found him in a bloody state on the roof of the house of one Gurdas in Brahmanpara area in the district town at around 9 pm.He was then rescued and taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka.Later on, he died on the way to Dhaka.Narsingdi Model PS OC Abul Kashem Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken in this regard.GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a paddy field in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Ferdousi Begum, 23, wife of Sagar Mia, a resident of Krishnapur Maricha Village under Palsha Union in the upazila.Police sources said Ferdousi Begum went out of the house to cut grass in a field for her cattle at around 10 am, but did not return.Later on, the family members spotted her body in a paddy field in the area at around 4 pm at one stage of search and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Ghoraghat PS OC Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a young pregnant nurse from her father's house in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Armin, 26, a nurse of Bholahat Upazila Health Complex. She was the mother of a daughter and seven-month pregnant.According to the deceased's father, Armin had been suffering from mental disorder for the last few days. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan of a room in her father's rented house in Stationpara area under Rohanpur Municipality.Rohanpur Police Investigation Centre Inspector Nazmul Haque said being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Gomastapur PS OC Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard and the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.CHANDPUR: Police recovered the half-melted body of a teenager, who went missing on October 30, from under a pile of sand in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.The deceased was identified as Md Arman Hossain, 15, son of Md Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Mokimabad Village under Ward No. 4 of Hajiganj Municipality.According to the deceased's family members, Arman along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house on October 30, but did not return.Later on, locals spotted his body under the pile of sand on Monday evening following an odour from that and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Hajiganj PS OC Muhammad Abdur Rashid said, "It is assuming that someone might have killed the teenager and then, buried him there."However, the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.