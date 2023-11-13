Kalni Bridge turns risky at Derai

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Nov 12: The Kalni Bridge over the Kalni River in Derai Upazila of the district has been turned risky due to soil collapse in its east edge.But numerous motor cycles and people are moving over the bridge taking high risk of accidents.Following a long demand from the locals, the bridge was constructed for facilitating communications of people in the east side of the upazila with Sadar Upazila. But the linking road in the east side was not built.In the last rainy season, heavy rainfall caused the soil slide to the east edge. The east edge of the bridge has developed big holes.Pedestrians blamed the negligence by the authorities concerned for the incomplete bridge. The bridge has not been inaugurated yet. Locals expressed their anger over the delay in opening it.When asked Derai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Iftekhar Hossain said, "I have been informed of the soil collapse. Locals have been requested for providing soil."