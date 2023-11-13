Juba League’s 51st founding anniv observed in dists

The 51st founding anniversary of Awami Juba League, an associate body of the ruling Awami League (AL), was observed on Saturday across the country.To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Panchagarh, Sirajganj and Thakurgaon.PANCHAGARH: On this occasion, Sadar Upazila Unit of Juba League organized different programmes in the town.Wreaths were placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Mani in the town.Then, a colourful rally was brought out from the party office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with Sadar Upazila Juba League President Mamunur Rashid Lion in the chair.District AL Vice-President Monira Parveen, Sadar Upazila AL President Kazi Al Tariq and its General Secretary (GS) SM Humayun Kabir Ujjal, among others, also spoke at the meeting.After the discussion, a cake has been cut marking the 51st founding anniversary of the organization.Besides, a special munajat was also offered seeking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's long life and prosperity of the nation.Meanwhile, Panchagarh District Juba League Convener Shahidul Islam cut a cake in front of District AL office at 12:01 pm.At that time, a short discussion was also held. District Juba League Joint Convener Rabiul Islam and Anwar Hossain spoke in the meeting.SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, District Juba League brought out a rally from District AL office premises in the town in the morning.The rally then paraded the main streets of the town.Dr Habibe Milla, MP, from Sirajganj Sadar Constituency, District AL President Freedom Fighter (FF) KM Hossain Ali Hasan, FF Bimal Kumar Das, District AL Joint GS Dr Jannat Ara Henry, District Juba League Convenor Rashed Yusuf Juwel and its Joint Convenor Sanjay Saha, also. Also spoke there.THAKURGAON: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from District AL office premises in the afternoon, and it ended on the Zilla Parishad Auditorium BD Hall premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there.Former Minister of Water Resources Ramesh Chandra Sen, MP, from Thakurgaon-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while District Juba League President Abdul Majid Apple presided over the meeting.District AL Acting President FF Mahbubur Rahman Bablu, GS Dipak Kumar Roy, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Arunangshu Dutta Tito, Sadar Upazila AL GS Mosharul Islam Sarker and Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara Begum Banya attended the programme as special guests.Earlier, the Day's programme began with hoisting of the national and the party flags on the District Juba League office premises in the morning.Wreaths were also placed on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and founder of the Juba League Sheikh Mani at 12:01 am.