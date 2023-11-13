Two murdered in Cumilla, Naogaon

A schoolgirl and a man were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cumilla and Naogaon, on Saturday.CUMILLA: A schoolgirl was reportedly hacked to death by miscreants in Nangolkot Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.The incident took place in Kendra Village under Nangolkot Municipality at around 6 pm.The deceased was identified as Jharna Akter, 17, daughter of Abdul Jalil, a resident of the aforesaid area. She was a ninth grader at Gotrashal Technical High School.Police sources said a group of miscreants hacked the girl with sharp weapons at her home in the evening and ran away.Later on, after hearing her screams for help, locals rescued her in critical condition and took to Nangolkot Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector of Nangolkot Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam Sikder confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon over previous enmity.The deceased was identified as Abdus Salam, 50, a resident of Chakgobinda Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohadevpur PS Mozaffar Hossain said Salam's neighbour Mozam, 50, started stabbing him from behind with a sharp machete at around 1 pm near Salam's house over previous enmity.Local people came forward after hearing Salam's shouting for help, and then, Mozam fled away, leaving him critically injured.Salam was then rescued by locals and taken to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.