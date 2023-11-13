Three killed in road mishaps in Narayanganj, Noakhali

Three people including a couple were killed and a minor child was injured in a road accident in two districts- Narayanganj and Noakhali, on Friday.NARAYANGANJ: A man and his wife were killed and their six-year-old child was injured after being crushed under the wheels of a truck while returning home from Rupganj Upazila in the district on Friday evening.The accident took place on the Kanchan-Rupsi road in Ganganagar area of the upazila at around 7 pm.The deceased were identified as Najmul Islam alias Babu, 34, and his wife Tahmina Akter, 30, residents of Noyamati area under Sonargaon Municipality in the district.Police and local sources said the couple along with their daughter Tahrin Jahan Faha went to visit Rupganj Purbachal area in the afternoon riding on a motorcycle.On the way back to home, a speedy car hit their motorbike from behind on the Kanchan-Rupsi road in the evening.At that time, a speedy goods-laden truck ran over the couple coming from the opposite direction as they fell down on the road after being hit by the private car. They died on the spot and the child was critically injured.Locals rushed the child to a nearby hospital first and then, she was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupganj Police Station AFM Sayed said being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsies.No case has been filed yet in this regard and police are trying to identify the private car and truck, the OC added.NOAKHALI: A motorcyclist was killed as a truck ran over his motorbike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.The deceased was identified as Majaharul Islam, 38, son Obaidul Haque, a resident of Badripur Village under the upazila.According to the local sources, Majaharul was going towards Sonapur from Mannan Nagar Bazaar in the evening riding on a motorcycle.On the way, he lost control over the steering of his bike as he tried to pass a car and crushed under the wheels of a truck. He was critically injured at that time.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Sub-Inspector of Sonapur Police Outpost Md Kamal Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that locals seized the truck from the scene and legal action is underway in this regard.