Monday, 13 November, 2023, 5:55 PM
Manpower crisis affects secondary education office at Kamalganj

Published : Monday, 13 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 12: Manpower crisis is hampering activities in secondary education office in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

Out of total seven officers and employees, only three ones are posted in the office. Due to the manpower crisis, the office has come to a standstill.

The vacant posts include assistant education officer, academic supervisor, office assistant and accountant.

Regular school inspection and monitoring are halted. With this, education quality is also getting affected.

There are 23 secondary schools, 6 junior schools, 6 madrasas and four colleges under the upazila secondary education office.
The assistant education officer post has been lying vacant for a long time.

The academic supervisor post is being acted on deputation by one in the Narsingdi District Office.

He is drawling salary and allowance from Kamalganj Upazila Secondary Education Office.

President of Kamalganj Upazila Teacher Association Sattendra Kumar Pal said, they have to go to the education office frequently for different works including salary and allowance.

But they have to wait for hour after hour in the absence of necessary manpower. "It is killing our time.

So we can't give adequate time to students. I request authorities concerned for filling the vacant posts soon," he added.

Office Assistant of the Upazila Education Office Kajal Banu said, due to vacant post of the office assistant-cum-computer operator, he is doing all works of this office. He will go to retirement by next January, and then the office will be in further problem, he added.  

An officer of Upazila Secondary Education Office Samsun Nahar Parvin said, "We are hiccupping due to lack of necessary manpower. Despite that we are tackling all works."

Authorities have been informed about the vacant posts, she maintained.

When contacted over mobile phone, District Education Officer Mohammad Fazlur Rahmn said, "Such vacant posts are regulated by Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department. We have nothing to do.

Such problem is also in other offices in this district. The department has taken information about vacant posts from us. We hope the problem will be solved soon.




